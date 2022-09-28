Defender Ibrahima Konaté has been given the ‘green light’ to return to training, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

The 23-year-old has yet to appear for the Reds this season. The ex-RB Leipzig player suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly, a 3-0 home defeat to French club Strasbourg, in July.

Meanwhile, skipper Jordan Henderson could feature against the Seagulls after missing the Reds’ last three games.

Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp have received a double injury boost ahead of this Saturday’s home Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 32-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 home victory over Newcastle United on August 31.

The former Sunderland midfielder returned to action on Monday evening for England, coming off the bench in the entertaining 3-3 UEFA Nations League draw with Germany at Wembley.

The Reds occupy eighth position in the Premier League after six games, four points and places behind Albion.