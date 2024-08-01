Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Brighton's summer signing Mats Wieffer enjoyed success during their time together at Feyenoord

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Brighton ace Mats Wieffer can prove his worth in the Premier League.

Slot was Wieffer’s boss during two successful seasons with Feyenoord before the midfielder made the £25m switch to Brighton last month. The transfer was a record sale for the Eredivisie club.

The new Albion ace was excellent during his time with Slot and made 79 appearances for Feyenoord across two seasons, with nine goals and 11 assists following his move from

Excelsior in 2022. In his first season under Slot he featured 37 times and helped Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in six years.

Slot is huge admirer of the 24-year-old Netherlands international and there were reports that Liverpool made a late bid in an attempt to hijack the Brighton move.

That claim was dismissed by Wieffer and Slot, speaking yesterday to reporters in Holland, feels the Brighton move is a great step for his former charge.

“I think it [the Brighton move] is especially nice for him,” Slot said via Team Talk. “When you see where he comes from. That two years after he came from Excelsior, he can make the step to the Premier League. That’s great for him.

“It’s fantastic for him, but also for Feyenoord, because it’s the biggest transfer in the club’s history. No, I haven’t spoken to Mats. I really like to meet him, but I hope he doesn’t want to prove too much to his old trainer.”