Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Brighton ace Mats Wieffer can prove his worth in the Premier League.

Slot was Wieffer’s boss during two successful seasons with Feyenoord before the midfielder made the £25.4m switch to Brighton last month. The transfer was a record sale for the Eredivisie club.

The new Albion ace was excellent during his time with Slot and made 79 appearances for Feyenoord across two seasons, with nine goals and 11 assists following his move from

Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Brighton's summer signing Mats Wieffer enjoyed success during their time together at Feyenoord

Excelsior in 2022. In his first season under Slot he featured 37 times and helped Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in six years.

Slot is huge admirer of the 24-year-old Netherlands international and there were reports that Liverpool made a late bid in an attempt to hijack the Brighton move.

Slot, speaking yesterday to reporters in Holland, feels the switch to Brighton is a great step for his former charge.

“I think it [the Brighton move] is especially nice for him,” Slot said via Team Talk. “When you see where he comes from. That two years after he came from Excelsior, he can make the step to the Premier League. That’s great for him.

“It’s fantastic for him, but also for Feyenoord, because it’s the biggest transfer in the club’s history. No, I haven’t spoken to Mats. I really like to meet him, but I hope he doesn’t want to prove too much to his old trainer.”

Wieffer is now expected to play a key role in the midfield for Brighton this season under their new head coach Fabian Hurzeler and dismissed rumours linking him with Liverpool.

“There were a few clubs, but not really as concrete as Brighton,” Wieffer said this week via @VoetbalPrimeur. “Liverpool were not actually an option.

“I had been in discussions with Brighton for a long time and had the feeling that they really wanted me. Before I went to Feyenoord, I had already spoken to Union [Saint-Gilloise]. They work together with Brighton. So, they have actually known me for a very long time.

“I played well at Feyenoord for a year and a half and thought this was the right time for me to make this step. Especially when you see what Brighton have done in recent years. With training players, selling good players, the way of playing and how much they wanted me. These are all things that are very positive.”