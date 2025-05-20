Liverpool boss Arne Slot praises Brighton’s bold approach after dramatic defeat at the Amex

Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised Brighton’s performance after his side were beaten 3-2 in an eventful Premier League clash on Monday night.

The match saw Brighton come from behind twice before Jack Hinshelwood's late tap-in sealed the win. The 20-year-old arrived at the back post to convert fellow substitute Matt O’Riley’s pinpoint cross and cap a dramatic night at The Amex.

Speaking after the game, Slot said: “It was a joy to watch. Both teams wanted to play, both teams wanted to win. There was no time-wasting, none of the stuff people usually don’t like to see in football. For almost 100 minutes, it was two sides really going for it. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted.”

He added: “It’s refreshing to see a team like Brighton go for it for the full 90. But don’t forget us – we always try to do the same. That’s why, when another team does it too, you get a great game like this one.

“I understand some teams have different tactics, and I don’t blame them. But the problem is there’s no real answer to time-wasting. When a goalkeeper walks 15 yards to the other side of the box to pick up a ball, what can you do?”

Brighton’s first equaliser came through Yasin Ayari, who made a surging run from midfield before calmly slotting home. Liverpool edged back in front just before half-time, but Albion came out with an impressive second half performance which saw Kaoru Mitoma level with an instinctive, acrobatic half-volley from close range and that Hinshelwood equaliser.

Slot picked out Mitoma for praise. He said: “The way Mitoma controlled the ball behind his standing leg – that was top quality. There were some brilliant individual moments. Their build-up to the 2-2 equaliser was excellent – from the goalkeeper to the midfielder, who feinted outside and then played it inside. A great moment from them.”

Brighton, still pushing for Europe, face Spurs away in their last game of the Premier League season next Sunday.