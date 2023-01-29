Liverpool failed to get revenge over Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton after being knocked out of the FA Cup by a last-gasp Kaoru Mitoma goal.

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring for Liverpool against Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s side improved from the 3-0 thrashing at the Amex a fortnight ago and took the lead through Harvey Elliot. But Albion responded quickly, with Tariq Lamptey’s long-range strike finding its way in via a deflection off Lewis Dunk.

The game was on a knife-edge with chances at both ends but it was Brighton who found a stunning winner in injury-time.

Here’s how we rated Liverpool’s players:

Alisson – 6: Wasn’t forced into any spectacular saves but had to stay alert throughout. Was quick off his line at a crucial moment in second half at 1-1. Helpless to stop opening goal after deflection off Lewis Dunk and no chance of saving Mitoma’s last gasp winner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5: Started well with clearance off the line when Ferguson looked certain to score. Struggled up against Mitoma and was often exposed. Replaced midway through the second half by James Milner.

Ibrahima Konaté – 7: Looked comfortable for much of the afternoon, showing a presence and authority at the back. Showed his pace to keep up with Mitoma and made a couple of vital interceptions. Was fortunate to get away with a second yellow card after appearing to foul Alexis Mac Allister when he was the last man back. It wasn’t even given as a foul – much to the Albion fans’ disgust.

Joe Gomez – 7: Impressed for large periods and looks more comfortable in the left centre back position.But beaten by Mitoma’s clever skill in dying moments.

Andrew Robertson – 6: Captained Liverpool for the first time. Dealt with Brighton’s tricky forwards well enough but didn’t offer much going forward. Booked for late challenge.

Thiago Alcántara – 6: Likes to carry ball forward but gave ball away a few too many times. Defended well against Brighton’s midfielders. Subbed off for Curtis Jones for final 15 minutes.

Stefan Bajcetic – 7: Impressed by the teenager. Seemed to be everywhere on the pitch. Booked in first half.

Naby Keïta – 7: Didn't put a foot wrong in first half as Liverpool's midfield looked far more comfortable than a fortnight ago. Adjudged to have not handballed in build up to goal. Replaced by Jordan Henderson for final half an hour

Mo Salah – 6: Looked threatening in the first half and had an effort cleared off the line. Should have scored when played in goal by Harvey Elliott. Seems to be lacking confidence. Nice assist for opening goal.

Cody Gakpo – 6: Causing problems with central runs from deep, in a Firmino type role. Some nice link up play with Salah and Elliot but still waiting for that first goal for his new club but much improved.

Harvey Elliott – 8: The main man for Liverpool at the moment and the biggest goal-scoring threat again today. Took his goal very well. Lovely through-ball to Salah who should have scored. Lovely finish into the far corner. Denied second goal by brilliant Lamptey tackle but looked just offside anyway. Surprised to see him substituted in second half

Subs:

Darwin Nunez – 6: Brought on to find a winner for Liverpool but no real chances of note. Couldn't keep ball in play late on as Liverpool pushed for instant leveller after Mitoma’s goal.

Jordan Henderson - 6: Some nice passes but nothing spectacular. Liverpool lost control of midfield towards the end.

James Milner – 6: Made one important interception and did individual jobs well.

Curtis Jones – 6: No impact as Liverpool searched for late goal.

Fabinho – 4: Immediately booked for very late challenge on Evan Ferguson and it could have been a red. Forced the younger off injured.