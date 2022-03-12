Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Luis Diaz electric and two other Reds shine for Jurgen Klopp's title-chasers

Luiz Diaz impressed for Liverpool during their 2-0 victory at Brighton at the Amex Stadium

Victory narrowed the gap on leaders Man City to just three three points, with Pep Guardiola's team next in action on Monday night at Crystal Palace.

Klopp had said before the game he expected a reaction after the Reds experienced only their third defeat of the season courtesy of Inter Milan in midweek, but they struggled to get going before Diaz headed Liverpool ahead in the 20th minute.

Diaz bravely headed the ball into the back of the net before being clattered by Robert Sanchez as he rushed out of his goal.

The medics were immediately waved on by referee Mike Dean, but a subsequent VAR review allowed the goalkeeper to controversially remain on the field.

Graham Potter brought on Adam Lallana at half-time to face his former club, but the Seagulls midfielder lasted only seven minutes before being substituted.

The 33-year-old had only just returned from injury but was soon forced onto the sidelines again in the 52nd minute.

Liverpool added their second from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Dean had pointed to the spot after Naby Keita’s half-volley struck Bissouma on the arm.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to take the penalty and fired it past Sanchez and into the back of the net.

Shortly after scoring his 20th goal of the season, Salah was substituted.

The forward had gone down following a knock and was replaced by Diogo Jota.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reflected on a job well done to secure the 2-0 triumph, saying on BT Sport: “It’s always pleasing to come away from home and get the three points.

“Brighton are a good footballing side. I know they’ve lost their last few but always dangerous, good technical players.

“They’ve troubled us at times over the last couple of years so it was a real big game for us today and I felt as though we delivered. Professional performance, three points on the road and we’re delighted with that.”