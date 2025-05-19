Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Two 7s but too many 5s as Albion secure fine comeback victory over champions

Here are our Liverpool player ratings after Brighton secured a dramatic 3-2 win over the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Alisson Becker Barely tested first half but stayed switched on. Tipped Welbeck’s free-kick around the post after the break, then denied him brilliantly one-on-one. Swept up and came off his line well. Not much he could do for any of the Brighton goals. Will be disappointed with his defence. 7/10

Conor Bradley Started well and got forward with intent. Missed a great chance to score. Had a nightmare defensively against Adingra and then Mitoma - beaten too often, caught napping for Ayari’s goal, and targeted all game. 6/10

Ibrahima Konaté Looked calm early, stepped out with the ball a few times, but got dragged badly out of position chasing the ball for Brighton’s second. Struggled as Brighton poured on the pressure. A second half to forget. 5/10

Harvey Elliott scored for Liverpool but Brighton secured a 3-2 victory over the champions. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah Carried it well, pressed with confidence and won most of his duels. Let Welbeck drop deep for the first goal, but overall held his own and had a relatively good game despite conceding three in a makeshift backline. 7/10

Kostas Tsimikas Rough night. Couldn’t cope with Minteh, beaten too easily, Brighton kept isolating him. Looked lost at times and was lucky not to concede a penalty. Constantly exposed and turned inside out. 5/10

Dominic Szoboszlai Pinged a lovely switch to Salah before the opener and took his goal brilliantly. Showed glimpses of brilliance but also too casual in possession at times. Still one of Liverpool’s more dangerous players. Subbed on 60. 6.5/10

Ryan Gravenberch Snapped into tackles, cleaned up well and helped play out under pressure. Faded in the second half as Brighton grew into it. Cut a frustrated figure covering for Salah at times, who rarely tracked back. 6/10

Mohamed Salah Nice touch in the build-up to the opener but a poor performance. Kept cutting in and was crowded out by an excellent Pervis Etupinan. Too predictable and no end product. Missed a golden chance late on. Will be frustrated after Brighton nicked it late on. 5/10

Harvey Elliott Tucked away an easy one early on and got the assist for Szoboszlai’s goal with a clever routine. Quiet otherwise and spurned a huge chance to win it late. Given a rare start by Slot and would have wanted to make more of an impact. 6/10

Cody Gakpo Looked lively throughout when on the ball, took players on and caused problems. Had the beating of Wieffer every time. Should’ve scored before being hooked on the hour mark. Flashes of quality but lacked the finish. 6.5/10

Federico Chiesa An incredibly rare start for the Italian. Put himself about but didn’t offer enough. Wasted a couple of good opportunities. Good work rate, but didn’t grab the chance. 6/10

Curtis Jones Struggled to impact the game when he came on on the hour mark. One poor cutback when Liverpool had numbers forward. Didn’t bring what Szoboszlai had. 5/10

Darwin Núñez Failed to make an impact in his 30 minute cameo. 5/10

Luis Díaz Couldn’t get into it as Brighton pushed Liverpool back. Popped up in a few good areas but lacked the end product. 6/10