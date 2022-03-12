Liverpool predicted starting XI - Jurgen Klopp to spring a Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota surprise vs Brighton

Brighton have lost their last four on the bounce and Liverpool will aim to continue their assault on the Premier League title when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (12.30).

The Reds head into the game on the back of edging into the Champions League quarter-finals. Despite losing 1-0 to Inter Milan at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side won the last-16 tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Now attention turns back to the top flight and piling the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

A win against Brighton will move Liverpool within three points on Pep Guardiola’s side.

City don’t play until Monday when they travel to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to return to the squad having missed the last six matches with a groin problem.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter Milan with a knock and will be assessed.

There are a few other niggles but manager Klopp was expecting to have a virtually fully-fit squad.

But the Reds boss admitted there have been some Covid-19 problems in the Anfield camp amid Konate, Virgin van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara all absent from training footage on Thursday.

1. GK: Alisson Becker No chance with Inter's goal in midweek. Just one clean sheet behind Ederson in Golden Glove race.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Another fine performance against Inter. In super form

3. CB - Joel Matip Sloppy pass led to Inter's goal but that's the first memorable mistake he's made this season

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Not in the latest set of training pictures but Klopp said he expected everyone available