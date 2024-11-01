Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes back-to-back Premier League games against title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City will show whether his side are ready to “challenge the establishment”.

Albion travel to Anfield on Saturday, just three days after suffering a Carabao Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of Arne Slot’s second-placed Reds.

The Seagulls are then scheduled to host Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions at the Amex Stadium next weekend.

“Now we can prove to ourselves how far we are as a team and how ready we are to really challenge the establishment,” said the German, whose team sit sixth.

“In the end, that’s where we want to go, that’s the ambition from the club.

“That’s our responsibility to show it individually and also as a group if we are ready or not.”

Here’s the latest injury news for Liverpool and Brighton ahead of the Saturday 3pm kick-off..

1 . Fabian Hurzeler will assess the fitness of key players ahead of the trip to Liverpool Photo: Paul Hazlewood

2 . Adam Webster - out The defender is making good progress from his thigh injury but the trip to Liverpool is expected to arrive too soon. Photo: Paul Hazlewood

3 . Ferdi Kadioglu - doubt The Turkey international picked up a foot injury in midweek against Liverpool. The issue was described as not serious. Photo: Paul Hazlewood