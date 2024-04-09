'Loan or sell?' - Brighton and Rangers in '£8m' talks for 'massive' 16-goal striker

Brighton's Abdallah Sima has impressed while on loan at Rangers

Brighton and Hove Albion have a major transfer decision to make on Abdallah Sima this summer.

The Senegal international has impressed on his season loan at Rangers and the Glasgow giants are keen to secure him on a permanent deal.

Sima, 22, has netted 16 goals this term – including one in the 3-3 draw against Celtic last week – and has been a star player for Philippe Clement’s title chasing team, despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury.

Brighton signed Sima for around £7m from Slavia Prague in 2020 and previously had injury-hit loans at Stoke City and Angers. He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025.

Speaking on the The Go Radio Football Show, former Rangers and Scotland ace Barry Ferguson said: “I think he’s a big player, a massive player. I know he’s been out for a while, but you saw the difference he made. He’s just very direct and you need that, defenders hate pace and that’s one thing that he’s got.

“He’s one that I’m sure that Rangers, he might be too expensive because I’m hearing it might be £7million to £8million, but I’m sure they’ll be talking to Brighton and saying listen if we can’t pay that, another year’s loan?