Brighton will be motivated sellers for the rest of the summer transfer window.
Albion cheif executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber's latest comments echo what owner Tony Bloom and head coach Fabian Hurzeler have said in recent interviews – mainly that the squad is too big and players will be sold.
Joao Pedro's £60m move to Chelsea and Simon Adingra's £21m exit to Sunderland are the main departures this window, while Valentín Barco (Strasbourg) and Odeluga Offiah (Preston) also moved on.
Elsewhere, England under-21 goalkeeper James Beadle (Birmingham), Amario Cozier-Duberry (Bolton), Ibrahim Osman (Auxerre) and Do-young Yoon (Excelsior) sealed season loans.
Here's 12 other Brighton players who could still leave this summer...
1.
Brighton defender Igor Julio is one of many players expected to leave this summer. Photo: Dan Istitene
2. Kjell Scherpen - sell
The giant Dutch goalkeeper was on loan at Sturm Graz last season and is expected to exit this window. Scherpen recently told Dutch media that he wants "a nice transfer" this summer. Brighton are well stocked with keepers, with Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth, Tom McGill and James Beadle all currently on the books. Photo: Stuart Franklin
3. Igor Julio - sell
The Brazilian defender proved a useful addition following his £15m arrival from Fiorentina. He recently told South American that he does not expect to fulfil his contract and Albion's recent signings of Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola and Maxim De Cuyper suggest Igor will be on his way. Real Sociedad and Wolves are said to be keen. Photo: GLYN KIRK
4. Carl Rushworth - sell or loan
Here's a head scratcher for Albion. Rushworth has featured in pre-season and wants regular football and has been linked with Rangers and Coventry of late. Current Albion No 1 Verbruggen is said to be injured and Jason Steele is the reliable back up and "cup keeper." James Beadle is also in the mix but is on loan at Birmingham. IF all is well with Verbruggen, Rushworth could be go... but watch this space. Photo: George Wood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.