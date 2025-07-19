4 . Carl Rushworth - sell or loan

Here's a head scratcher for Albion. Rushworth has featured in pre-season and wants regular football and has been linked with Rangers and Coventry of late. Current Albion No 1 Verbruggen is said to be injured and Jason Steele is the reliable back up and "cup keeper." James Beadle is also in the mix but is on loan at Birmingham. IF all is well with Verbruggen, Rushworth could be go... but watch this space. Photo: George Wood