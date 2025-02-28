'Long conversation' - Newcastle star could miss FA Cup clash against Brighton after Eddie Howe update

All the latest FA Cup team and injury news for Newcastle vs Brighton

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists he will take no risks with star striker Alexander Isak for Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Brighton.

Isak picked up a groin injury and missed Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to champions-elect Liverpool in midweek. The Magpies hoped to have their star man back in time to face the Seagulls but Howe is taking a cautious approach with the Sweden international who has 19 goals and five assists from 24 Premier League matches this season.

“Yeah we’ll see today,” Howe said in his pre-Brighton press conference. “I haven’t seen him since the [Liverpool] game so we’ll see how he is today. I’m sure we’ll have a long conversation with him today.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United is struggling with a groin injury

“We don’t think it is a long-term problem. There was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be with the stage of the season we’re in.

"There is always a risk with any player but we wouldn't take any risks on his long-term fitness. We will see how he is today and if he is fit, he will play."

Howe also said that he has shaped his Newcastle team around the talents of Isak and admitted the team has totally different look when his star man is missing – but dismissed suggestions they are a one-man team.

"We recognise Alex [Isak's] strengths and his abilities. I don't think we are a one man team, I will never classify us in that bracket but Alex brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, in that pivotal middle role that we need.

"We have other ways of playing and other players' skill-sets to utilise. I thought there was a lot of good in our performance against Liverpool but we didn't hurt them enough around their box for sure.

"I think naturally when he is not playing, the team has a totally different look. It's still a team that can be successful but they will have to do it in a different way.

"Alex has standout qualities. We have moulded our game to his qualities. He is an outstanding talent and he possesses skills and abilities and a way of playing that makes us better in my opinion and that's no disrespect to anyone we have.

"I thought Callum did a great job for the team in a change of system on Wednesday but I think we missed Alex."

Howe also insists he’s not in the mood to keep Isak under wraps until the League Cup final against Liverpool on March 16.

"I think with Alex, it is pretty clear for me, if he is fit in any game leading up to the EFL Cup final then he will play and we have to have that mindset with all of our players. You can't save players as they will lose rhythm. The best thing for a player to stay in good form and to stay fit is to play them and that's what we will try to do with all of our players."

The Newcastle head coach also provided an update on trio Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Joelinton.

"I believe Callum Wilson is ok,” added the Magpies boss. “He took a cut to his eye but nothing more than that. Fingers crossed he is fine.

"[Botman and Joelinton] They have a chance [to play on Sunday]. Today is a big day for them. We will see how they are and whether they train with the team for the first time or not. Knowing both players, they will be very keen to be involved."

