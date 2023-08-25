BREAKING
'Long-term' - De Zerbi sends clear transfer message to Tony Bloom after fresh injury blow confirmed

A long-term injury to Brighton forward Julio Enciso has convinced head coach Roberto De Zerbi to do some late business in the transfer window.
By Derren Howard
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants to bring in another attacker

The 19-year-old Paraguay international came off in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Wolves which kept the Seagulls ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and De Zerbi has confirmed he has sustained a meniscus cartilage injury.

“We will be without Julio for a long period. It can happen in football, but I am sorry for him because he was playing really well, it is a shame for him,” he told his West Ham pre-match press conference.

“Before the injury of Julio, my focus has been on other attackers. Especially now, without Julio, I think we need another player.

“We are in a very good condition apart from that. There is a good atmosphere, we would like to finish Saturday evening at the top of the table with nine points.”

On a more positive note De Zerbi also confirmed that, after two substitute appearances, striker Evan Ferguson would start at home to West Ham on Saturday.

