All the latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion finally confirmed the signing of Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors, who joined on a four-and-a-half-year contract until June 2028.

The 19-year-old arrives having made 35 first team appearances for Boca, where he came through the academy and helped the club reach last year's Copa Libertadores Final.

Technical director David Weir added, “We have been aware of Valentin for a long time and have been impressed with the progress he has made at domestic and international level.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the club, and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses and develops under Roberto.

“He has played predominantly on the left side, as a full-back, wing-back or winger, but also shown his versatility with Boca, playing across the midfield.

“He is an exciting prospect, but it’s also important we give him the time as he needs to settle and adapt to new surroundings and the Premier League.”

Valentin has represented Argentina up to under-23 level, whom he made his debut for in December, and is currently on international duty at the CONMEBOL qualifiers ahead of this summer's Paris Olympic Games.