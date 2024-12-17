Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler joined last summer from St Pauli

Former Chelsea and Blackburne striker Chris Sutton has been impressed by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler despite their poor recent run.

The Seagulls have slipped from second to ninth in the Premier League after a winless run of four matches.

Brighton have enjoyed impressive victories against the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City but have struggled against the teams at the lower end as they dropped points against Wolves, Leicester, Ipswich and Crystal Palace.

Sutton though is a fan of Hurzeler and feels the "smart and astute" German has already proved to be an excellent "left field" appointment for the Seagulls.

"You can't not be impressed by Fabian Hürzeler," said Sutton to Space Port Sweden

"Brighton like left-field appointments. I, probably like most people, thought they've taken a chance with this young, smart guy coming over from St. Pauli.

"He's been a breath of fresh air, really. Brighton have their model. They have spent a lot of money in the summer, but because of the way that the club is run and the players which they’ve sold over the years, they accumulated money.

"Hurzeler has variation about the way he plays. De Zerbi pretty much always played the same way. That's not a criticism of De Zerbi. I loved watching him at Brighton, and the way that his team played, but they do have a bit of variation.

Brighton will look to put last Sunday’s 3-1 loss against old rivals Crystal Palace behind them and return to winning ways as they travel to West Ham this Saturday.

"I think they can win in different ways,” Sutton added. “They can play out from the back, but they can be a little bit more direct at times and it's been a good start.

"I suppose if you look at the money they've spent this season, you'd say they should be doing well. But if you're a Brighton fan, you would have seen this left-field appointment and thought he would have to prove himself.

"He's proven over his first few months at Brighton that he's an extremely smart, astute guy."