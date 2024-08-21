Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ian Hart looks at the difference in Brighton and Hove Albion and why Man United are no longer a “free-hit”

The late, and much missed, legendary Albion fan Roy Chuter once joked that for certain sections of the Brighton support, rather than running out to the traditional “Sussex by the Sea,” it would be more apt to have Queen’s, “I want it all, and I want it now,” playing.

The Albion, after an initial shaky start at Goodison Park, hit the ground running with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Everton. And even though it’s only the first week, with 37 games to go, the Albion top the EPL going into this week’s Amex Saturday lunchtime visit of Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And on the back of returning from Merseyside with all three points, the expectation levels are naturally heightened. I was with a well known Albion supporting octogenarian earlier in the week, and after waxing lyrical about Saturday afternoon’s performance he followed it up with an almost throwaway remark: “And I think we will have too much for United this weekend.”

Yankuba Minteh's arrival from Newcastle is one of many transfers for Brighton this summer

And that’s the crux. Some seven years ago when the Albion first arrived in the EPL, I cited 12 games, the home and away fixtures against Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, that were effectively a ‘free hit’. Basically games we went into with no real jeopardy, 36 points up for grabs but anything gained was a bonus.

(For the record in that first season of the free hits the Albion got seven points out the possible 36. In the best ever, European qualifying season, 2022/23, it was 20/36).

How times have changed. The view my esteemed Albion supporting friend had is one shared by many across the Seagulls demographic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017, the club effectively looked at nothing beyond 17th in the League – ie survival. Now, having spent a staggering £140 million in this transfer window, the rules of engagement have changed.

Clearly we can’t and won’t get carried away over one result but come 2.20pm this Saturday, we will certainly know more, be it positive or negative.

And whilst the plethora of signings is exciting, equally as significant is the progress of a number of perceived ‘old faces’.

As stated in this column a couple of weeks ago, the departure of Pascal Gross, gave Billy Gilmour the opportunity to carve a niche in the centre of the Albion midfield. He didn’t start at Everton but I still believe we’ve yet to see the best of the Scottish midfielder – if he stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An injury-free Karou Mitoma and Joao Pedro, heighten the anticipation, along with an almost ‘Indian summer’ contributions from Danny Welbeck and James Milner, the Albion need to get the likes of Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey fully fit, and the salivating continues.

Perhaps don’t say it too loud, but have we actually now evolved from the ‘free hit’ school of thought? Fascinating stuff!

And Happy 60th Birthday Match of Day. For almost all of us, part of our footballing education back in the day. And a great piece from the broadcasting legend Des Lynam in this week’s Radio Times.

Nothing stays the same, and clearly the product has evolved over the years, it’s not MOTD now… it’s every match that day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But still many great Albion memories down the years. For me, three of the most memorable: Peter Ward’s debut goal at Hereford in May 1976, ending Forest’s, then the champions of Europe, long-standing unbeaten home record in November 1979. Then doing the double against Cloughie’s men at the Goldstone in the spring, courtesy of a Gary Williams wonder-strike.