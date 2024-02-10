'Looked a bit fatigued' - Ange Postecoglou makes interesting Brighton comment after Tottenham win
Brennan Johnston struck a 96th minute winner as Spurs came from behind to beat Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The forward was brilliantly assisted by fellow substitute Son Heung-min as the home side found the winner they craved.
Postecoglou, speaking to BBC Match of the Day said: "It was a great finish for us and the supporters.
"It's a reward for our second half efforts but we weren't great in the first half. Part of that was because Brighton are a great team and we lacked some discipline.
"It's fair to say that we are still a work in progress but we had a world class player in Son, who makes the most difficult ball look simple to set up Brennan.”
Son, who returned to the squad after South Korea’s exit from the Asia Cup, started on the bench, but came on with Johnson after Pape Sarr cancelled out Pascal Gross’ opener.
"Going into the game we looked at the squad and knew we had the ability to change it up,” Postecoglou said.
"It's fair to say that helped us.
"Brighton tried to contain us and looked a bit fatigued so it was good to be able to bring players on."