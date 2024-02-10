'Looked a bit fatigued' - Ange Postecoglou makes interesting Brighton comment after Tottenham win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brennan Johnston struck a 96th minute winner as Spurs came from behind to beat Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The forward was brilliantly assisted by fellow substitute Son Heung-min as the home side found the winner they craved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Postecoglou, speaking to BBC Match of the Day said: "It was a great finish for us and the supporters.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said the fresh legs of the substitutes were key to beating a ‘fatigued’ Brighton side. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"It's a reward for our second half efforts but we weren't great in the first half. Part of that was because Brighton are a great team and we lacked some discipline.

"It's fair to say that we are still a work in progress but we had a world class player in Son, who makes the most difficult ball look simple to set up Brennan.”

Son, who returned to the squad after South Korea’s exit from the Asia Cup, started on the bench, but came on with Johnson after Pape Sarr cancelled out Pascal Gross’ opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Going into the game we looked at the squad and knew we had the ability to change it up,” Postecoglou said.

"It's fair to say that helped us.