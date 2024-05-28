'Looking forward' – Brighton's 16-goal man looks for exit despite missing out to title rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton loan ace Abdallah Sima said Rangers “feels like home” and has hinted at a permanent move to Glasgow.

Sima, 22, joined Rangers on a season loan last summer and has impressed during his time at Ibrox. The Senegal international scored 16 goals with two assists this term, including three from six appearances in the Europa League.

Sima, who singed for Brighton for around £7m from Slavia Prague in August 2021, will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer.

Brighton loan ace Abdallah Sima has impressed this season at Rangers

Rangers have previously expressed interest in signing the attacker on a permanent basis and are now expected to engage with talks with Brighton.

Sima, speaking after Rangers’ 1-0 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic, said: “It’s not up to me. I feel at home and I’m happy to be here [Rangers]. I’ve given everything for this shirt. I feel everyone wants to stay in a place that feels like home, so we will see in the next few weeks.

“I think I can be proud of my season and happy with what I’ve contributed. I wanted to do more but of course I had a bad moment with my injury, which ruled me out for a long time. But I’m always looking forward and I’m not looking back."

