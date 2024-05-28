'Looking forward' – Brighton's 16-goal man looks for exit despite missing out to title rivals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton loan ace Abdallah Sima said Rangers “feels like home” and has hinted at a permanent move to Glasgow.
Sima, 22, joined Rangers on a season loan last summer and has impressed during his time at Ibrox. The Senegal international scored 16 goals with two assists this term, including three from six appearances in the Europa League.
Sima, who singed for Brighton for around £7m from Slavia Prague in August 2021, will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer.
Rangers have previously expressed interest in signing the attacker on a permanent basis and are now expected to engage with talks with Brighton.
Sima, speaking after Rangers’ 1-0 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic, said: “It’s not up to me. I feel at home and I’m happy to be here [Rangers]. I’ve given everything for this shirt. I feel everyone wants to stay in a place that feels like home, so we will see in the next few weeks.
“I think I can be proud of my season and happy with what I’ve contributed. I wanted to do more but of course I had a bad moment with my injury, which ruled me out for a long time. But I’m always looking forward and I’m not looking back."
The situation at Brighton is however uncertain as they seek a new head coach following Roberto De Zerbi’s exit. The Seagulls are quite well stacked in attacking areas with the likes of Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Joao Pedro, Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte all vying for first team football next term in the Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.