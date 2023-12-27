Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has backed Tottenham to win a thriller against Brighton at the Amex.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion tackles Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur

Albion sit ninth in the Premier League, five places and nine points adrift of Spurs ahead of this top-flight clash on December 28.

The Seagulls have won just one of their last five games whereas the north London outfit have secured three straight victories to strengthen their Champions League qualification hopes.

Now, ex-Chelsea forward Sutton has predicted a 3-2 away win for Ange Postecoglou’s men as Brighton have somewhat lost the “spark” they had earlier this season.

He said in his BBC Sport predictions column: “My first thought here is that we will get some goals. Tottenham are still in the title race but they were slightly fortunate to hold on and beat Everton, and you just don't know what you are going to get from Brighton at the moment - good or bad.

“The Seagulls have lost some of the spark they had last season but they have still only lost once at home in the Premier League and I can see them pushing Spurs all the way.”

Both teams are likely to be without some key personnel for this clash on the south coast. For Spurs, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, and Ivan Perisic are out injured, while former Brighton star Yves Bissouma is suspended.