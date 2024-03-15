'Lot’s of Robertos' - Brighton boss gives brilliant assessment after Brighton bow out of Europe with pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Welbeck struck a superb goal, as Albion restored some pride with a 1-0 win over the Italian giants.

However, they needed four more goals to overturn the 4-0 deficit from the first-leg and keep their historic European journey going.

Speaking after the game, Roberto De Zerbi said he ‘saw lot’s of Robertos on the pitch’.

Roberto De Zerbi coached Brighton to a 1-0 win over AS Roma at the Amex Stadium. Photo: Natalie Mayhew (@butterflyFootie)

“We saw our team play with pride today,” the Italian said. “I knew that they could play with pride.

“We lost 4-0, it was a big defeat but I love my players even more.”

De Zerbi said he knew his players were capable of responding in this way.

He added: “They are special people who put their pride before other factors.

“They were really hurting after our loss to Roma as I was.

“What we have achieved this season again in the Europa League is an unexpected result so I think we should be even prouder of that.

“I was especially proud because today I saw lots Robertos on the pitch. I suffered as well as they did. Today we saw the real Brighton.”