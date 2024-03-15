'Lot’s of Robertos' - Brighton boss gives brilliant assessment after Brighton bow out of Europe with pride
Danny Welbeck struck a superb goal, as Albion restored some pride with a 1-0 win over the Italian giants.
However, they needed four more goals to overturn the 4-0 deficit from the first-leg and keep their historic European journey going.
Speaking after the game, Roberto De Zerbi said he ‘saw lot’s of Robertos on the pitch’.
“We saw our team play with pride today,” the Italian said. “I knew that they could play with pride.
“We lost 4-0, it was a big defeat but I love my players even more.”
De Zerbi said he knew his players were capable of responding in this way.
He added: “They are special people who put their pride before other factors.
“They were really hurting after our loss to Roma as I was.
“What we have achieved this season again in the Europa League is an unexpected result so I think we should be even prouder of that.
“I was especially proud because today I saw lots Robertos on the pitch. I suffered as well as they did. Today we saw the real Brighton.”
De Zerbi added that Brighton ‘had absolutely nothing to prove’ – “Because this is Brighton. This has always been Brighton.”