Brighton were superb against Frank Lampard’s struggling team at Stamford Bridge and fully deserved their 2-1 triumph thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and a stunner from Julio Enciso. Enciso, 19, may have stole the headlines on the day with his 30-yard belter but it was another top quality Albion player that caught the eye of former West Ham and Tottenham boss Redknapp. The Seagulls star was selected alongside the best performers of the week and made the line-up alongside the stars of Aston Villa , Man United, Man City and Fulham.

The win at Chelsea keeps Albion’s Champions League chances alive. After the match skipper Lewis Dunk said: “Who knows? It is a long way to go. We can only focus on ourselves. I say all the time, it is game by game. Football is a crazy game, anything can happen. We have just got to keep focussing on ourselves and try and win as many football games as we can until the end of the season and see where we finish.”