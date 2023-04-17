Edit Account-Sign Out
'Love watching this guy ' - Brighton ace makes team of the week dominated by Aston Villa and Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion’s brilliant winger made Harry Redknapp’s team of the week after their excellent 2-1 win at Chelsea

By Derren Howard
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

Brighton were superb against Frank Lampard’s struggling team at Stamford Bridge and fully deserved their 2-1 triumph thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and a stunner from Julio Enciso. Enciso, 19, may have stole the headlines on the day with his 30-yard belter but it was another top quality Albion player that caught the eye of former West Ham and Tottenham boss Redknapp. The Seagulls star was selected alongside the best performers of the week and made the line-up alongside the stars of Aston Villa, Man United, Man City and Fulham.

The win at Chelsea keeps Albion’s Champions League chances alive. After the match skipper Lewis Dunk said: “Who knows? It is a long way to go. We can only focus on ourselves. I say all the time, it is game by game. Football is a crazy game, anything can happen. We have just got to keep focussing on ourselves and try and win as many football games as we can until the end of the season and see where we finish.”

Here’s Harry Redknapp’s full starting XI courtesy of betvictor.com

Brighton and Hove Albion's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma impressed at Chelsea

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma impressed at Chelsea Photo: BEN STANSALL

Harry said: "“n goal this week, Bernd Leno. I’ve always liked Leno and I thought he was a great signing when they got him from Arsenal. He kept Fulham in the game in the first half and is good in 1 v 1 situations. He’s a German international for a reason, and Fulham are lucky to have him."

2. Bernd Leno Fulham - GK

Harry said: "At right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he’s been playing well in recent weeks. Forest are dangerous from the left, but he kept them quiet, it was a good performance. There’s not many full-backs who are as good defensively as this lad."

3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United - D

Harry said: "Max Kilman is a must. He’s wearing the armband now for Wolves and he’s certainly leading his side. That was a massive win for Wolves and Max was at the heart of it. He was aggressive, blocking shots, winning challenges, a real top performance. He’s still young, I think he can get even better."

4. Max Kilman - Wolves- D

