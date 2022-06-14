'Lucky and blessed' - Top award for Brighton head coach

With a playing career spanning 20 years followed by more than two decades in management, former England boss Powell has been a huge influence in the women’s game at both club level and for the national side.
Hope said, “It is a real honour to receive this award, I feel lucky and blessed to be in the game after many years, really grateful.
“One of the nice things about being involved in the game are the vast experiences I have had over the years, whether as a player or manager at FIFA World Cups, European finals or the Olympics and now at Brighton.
"Each section has been very different but largely very enjoyable and I feel very lucky and privileged to be in this position.”