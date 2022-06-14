'Lucky and blessed' - Top award for Brighton head coach

With a playing career spanning 20 years followed by more than two decades in management, former England boss Powell has been a huge influence in the women’s game at both club level and for the national side.

Hope said, “It is a real honour to receive this award, I feel lucky and blessed to be in the game after many years, really grateful.

“One of the nice things about being involved in the game are the vast experiences I have had over the years, whether as a player or manager at FIFA World Cups, European finals or the Olympics and now at Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Hope Powell and played and managed at the highest level of the women's game