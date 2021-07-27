Luton Town vs Brighton: When is it, kick-off time, what Graham Potter said, how to watch, tickets?

Brighton will continue their pre-season preparations at Luton after last Saturday's 0-0 friendly draw at Scottish champions Rangers.

Potter's men will look to build on what was a largely encouraging display at Ibrox and increase fitness levels ahead of their Premier League opener at Burnley on August 14.

Luton finished 12th last season in their second campaign back in the Championship.

They are managed by former Albion player and coach Nathan Jones, who had a brief spell as the club's caretaker boss in 2014.

Regardless of the score after 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road, 30 minutes extra time will be played.

Brighton team news

New arrivals Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen got their first taste of action in Albion shirts having joined the club earlier in the summer. There was also encouraging news for Solly March and Florin Andone as both featured against Rangers following serious knee injuries.

Enock Mwepu made his first appearance for Brighton against Rangers last week

The players who were involved at Euro 2020: Joel Veltman, Jakub Moder and Rob Sanchez and Leo Trossard are also working their way back to fitness, while Ben White, who was with the England squad, is expected to complete his £50m move to Arsenal in the coming days.

Albion's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey looks set to miss the start of the new season due to his troublesome hamstring injury.

Lamptey, 20, is back training with the squad but remains some way from full match fitness and didn't feature in Albion's friendly at Rangers last Saturday.

Graham Potter said

“Solly [March] and Florin [Andone] had their first 45 minutes for a while, so if you look at it over the whole it was a good exercise for us especially if you consider the players who weren't available.

"It's been one of those preseasons where the boys have come back in dribs and drabs," Potter added. "But the boys have followed their individual programmes and worked hard in training.

"We have had some behind closed doors matches to make sure we are up to speed. We can step it up again this week and everything is going in the right direction but we can still improve which is what you would expect at this stage of the season."

Luton Town

Luton Town drew 1-1 with Portsmouth last week's friendly and they start their Championship campaign against Peterborough United on August 7. Jones is happy with his squad but is keeping his eye out for a something special if the oportunity arises.

"Unless something special comes up, we won't add to the squad," said the former Albion man.

"We are very settled, we have got good numbers, and it is about getting everyone back and fit, and getting everyone ready.

"Then, if something that really improves us becomes available, then there is probably the scope to go and do that."

When is the match

The game takes place on Saturday, July 31, kick-off 3pm.

Tickets

Albion supporters can purchase tickets over the phone from the Hatters' Ticket Office. Phonelines are open Monday-Friday from 10am-3pm, on 01582 416976.

Albion supporters will be allocated unreserved seats in the Oak Road Stand at Kenilworth Road. There will be no tickets available on the day of the game, so please purchase in advance.

Prices: Adult: £12, Senior (over 65): £8, Under-22: £8, Under-17: £6, Accompanied Under-10: Free with a paying adult.

What's next