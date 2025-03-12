'Lying' – Virgil van Dijk makes Liverpool contract claim amid Brighton defender transfer link

Transfer gossip: Liverpool were linked with Albion’s Dutch international defender

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk still has “no idea” whether he will stay at the club beyond this season.

The Netherlands international is one of three high-profile players – Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold the others – whose current deal expires in June.

Talks have been ongoing for some time and the 33-year-old is keen to extend his stay but there has been no progress on finalising a new contract.

Earlier this week the Reds were linked with a summer move for Brighton’s Dutch international defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely,” said van Dijk in the aftermath of Liverpool’s Champions League exit to Paris St Germain on penalties.

“At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.

“Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”

With Liverpool 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League, in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and, until Tuesday, flying in the Champions League, Van Dijk was asked whether things had paused in order to focus on the quest for trophies.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold,” he added.

“Listen, there are 10 games to go and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself.”