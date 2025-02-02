'Made it known' – Brighton make decision on £20m swoop as Roberto De Zerbi bids for former player

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Marseille have reportedly seen a £20m bid for Brighton ace Simon Adingra rejected.

The Ivory Coast international has made just six Premier League starts this term and has been below Kaoru Mitoma in the pecking order for a regualr spot on the left flank.

Adingra, 23, has scored twice, with one assist in the top flight this campaign and was used as a second half substitute in the painful 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Last season, under Brighton's former boss Roberto De Zerbi, Adingra made 40 appearances in total for Brighton with seven goals and three assists.

De Zerbi is now in charge of Marseille, who are second in Ligue 1, and is keen to boost his attacking options.

French football reporter Malick Traoré posted: "Seven clubs were interested in Simon Adingra this winter. Including Leipzig and Olympique de Marseille (offer of 20 million pounds sterling).

"Categorical refusal from the club which made it known that the player would not leave during this transfer window. Hats off to Simon who has an exemplary attitude in this situation."

Adingra joined Brighton in 2022 from Danish club Nordsjælland for around £7m and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.