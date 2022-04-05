Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Brighton played out a dull 0-0 stalemate against Norwich over the weekend.
While it put an end to a run of six successive defeats, the Seagulls have still only managed one goal in their last seven matches and should have been claiming all three points against the side bottom of the table.
Graham Potter’s side now find themselves 13th in the Premier League with a very tough final run-in to go - with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City and Man United to come.
1. Inter Milan prepared to part ways with Arsenal target
Despite signing a contract extension, Inter Milan are expecting another 'indecent' offer for striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer. However, the Serie A club will allow him to leave for the right price, with Arsenal sat in pole position. (Calciomercato)
2. West Ham plotting swoop on rivals
West Ham remain interested in signing Brentford star Vitaly Janelt. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League. (Calciomercato)
3. Tottenham eye reunion with Premier League starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eager to re-sign Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer, however Manchester United are also interested. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season after impressing for the Bees in his brief spell. (Daily Mail)
4. Man Utd readying fresh bid for 2019 target
Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, having previously failed with their attempt three years ago. It is believed the midfielder would replace Paul Pogba. (Corriere dello Sport)