Brighton's Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League against Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand said he’d be amazed if Graham Potter does not try to sign his former star Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

Trossard, 27, is playing the best football of his career at the moment and already has seven goals to his name in the Premier League this season.

The Belgian international was a key man in the Brighton attack as the Seagulls destroyed Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex Stadium last Saturday – on what proved to be a difficult day for Potter as he was jeered on his return to his old club.

Albion’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi said last week he wants to keep his charge and the club are reported to be planning talks with Trossard on a new contract. His current deal is set to expire this summer but they have an option to extend for another year and remain keen tie the former Genk man down on a long-term contract.

Trossard is set to play a starring role for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium in Qatar later this month, which could add further interest. Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea have all been previously linked and the January transfer window could be a vital time in the players’ career.

Former England Manchester United defender Ferdinand said to Vibe with Five, “Trossard, he’s one of the players I’ve heard there hasn’t even been a bid for him since he’s been there, someone told me

“This guy is doing major bits right now. If Potter doesn’t go back there to try and sign him I’d be amazed. The best part of his game is being creative. He’s just scored a few goals lately, that’s not even his game.