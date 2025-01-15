Major boost as Brighton ace spotted in training ahead of Ipswich after 10-match absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Ipswich Town

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was encouraging injury news for Brighton today as midfielder Jack Hinshelwood was spotted in training ahead of Thursday’s Premier League clash at Ipswich Town.

Brighton, who have dropped to 11th in the table, have struggled with injuries this term and the sight of Hinshelwood back on the grass following his knee injury is a boost for all concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinshelwood, 20, started Albion’s first eight matches of the Premier League season under head coach Fabian Hurzeler but sustained a knee injury in the 2-1 home win against Manchester City back in September.

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood returns to training this week after a knee injury

The problem to the knee was initially described as a “minor” issue but quickly became more problematic for the England under-21 international. Hinshelwood’s 10-match absence has been a huge blow for Hurzeler, who has also had to contend with long-term injuries to fellow midfielders James Milner (hamstring), Mats Weiffer (various), Matt O’Riley (ankle) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe).

The clash at Portman Road may yet arrive too soon for Hinshelwood but Sunday’s trip to Manchester United could however be a realistic target for the versatile performer.

Skipper Lewis Dunk has also returned to full training this week following his calf injury that saw him miss the last two matches, while attackers Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh also trained this week after picking up knocks in the 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro was also seen training at full tilt at Lancing this week after he missed the FA Cup clash at Carrow Road with an ankle problem. A scan revealed the injury was not quite as bad as first feared and Hurzeler will make a “calculated” decision on his star striker this week.

Brighton will make a "calculated" decision on Joao Pedro ahead of Ipswich

"We won't take any risk, only if it's a calculated risk and if he feels well,” said Hurzeler on Pedro ahead of Ipswich. “That's the most important thing, that the player feels confident with his body.

"We won't do any stupid things, but we have to wait for the training session today and maybe also tomorrow.

“I talked to him yesterday for a long time and he's good, he’s in quite a comfortable place. He enjoys it here. He's happy with the performance. He would like to be on the pitch every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to adapt, but in the end, I think he's in a good place. He's performing quite good when he's on the pitch. He had also some bad phases already, but in the end that's normal.

"We shouldn't miss or forget that he's still a very young player. So that's why I'm happy with him. And I'm sure that he will help us on the pitch for the rest of the season.”