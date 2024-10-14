Major boost as injured Brighton ace spotted training ahead of Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their trip to Newcastle

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke looks to be making good progress from his groin injury ahead of this Saturday’s Premier League clash at Newcastle.

Van Hecke, 24, has missed Albion’s last two top flight matches, having injured his groin during the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last month.

The Netherlands international was a notable absentee in the 4-2 loss at Chelsea and then sat out of Brighton’s comeback 3-2 victory against Tottenham just prior to the international break.

Jan Paul van Hecke trains for Brighton ahead of the Premier League clash against Newcastle

Van Hecke was expected to be out for six weeks but was pictured looking sharp in training today ahead of Brighton’s showdown with Eddie Howe’s seventh placed team at St James’ Park.

“We have to wait and see how the rehabilitation goes, but in principle it is six weeks,” Van Hecke said to ESPNnl just before the Tottenham match. “I feel like I am slightly ahead of schedule. I hope that it will go a bit faster and that I can rejoin sooner. It's a shame and I'm disappointed that I had to sustain this injury at this time, but injuries never come at a good time.

"You have to learn to deal with it. I'm going to make sure I'm back as soon as possible."

The pictures of Van Hecke training ahead of schedule is a major boost for Brighton as they also lost centre back Adam Webster to injury during the first half of the Tottenham clash.

Webster, who was playing due to Van Hecke’s injury, hobbled off with a suspected hamstring problem, which leaves head coach Fabian Hurzeler short of defensive cover.

Brighton will also hope to have attacker Simon Adingra available as the Ivorian recovers from a “minor injury.” Albion’s £25m summer signing Brajan Gruda could also be available to start for the first time following his late substitute appearance against Tottenham.

Midfielder Solly March is also closing in on a return following a 12 month absence with a knee injury sustained last season at Manchester City. Striker Joao Pedro (ankle) and midfielder Matt O’Riley (ankle) are both ruled out, while James Milner (hamstring) remains a doubt.