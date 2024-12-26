Major boost for Brighton as key Aston Villa duo pick-up suspensions during Newcastle clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest festive team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion received a boost as Aston Villa will be without two key players for their clash at Villa Park on December 30.

Villa full back Matty Cash and striker Jhon Duran will miss the Premier League fixture through suspension after a red card and a booking during the first half of the Boxing Day clash at Newcastle.

Duran was sent off for what looked to be a stamp on the back of Newcastle’s Fabian Schar’s as the duo tussled for the ball.

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa tangles with Fabian Schaer of Newcastle United leading to a red card

Cash will also sit out as the Poland international received his fifth yellow card of the season earlier in the first half. Cash will serve his suspension against Brighton – Villa’s next Premier League fixture.

Duran’s ban could be as long as three matches, if the offence is deemed as violent conduct.

Brighton are in Premier League action tomorrow night against Brentford at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls also have suspension concerns as both Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke have received four yellow cards so far this season. Another booking would see them suspended for the trip to Villa.

In Brighton’s 1-1 draw with West Ham last Saturday, blood was drawn from Dutch defender van Hecke after a cut formed from a clash of heads with team-mate Carlos Baleba.

“He’s a warrior, to be honest, it’s amazing how he reacted after the accident and wanted to continue,” Brighton bpss Fabian Hurzeler said.

“Afterwards, it was swollen, it was bloody, but there was no other conditional problems so he felt good and we’re sure he’ll train today.”

Experienced duo Adam Webster and Solly March could also be available ahead of the Brentford and Aston Villa games. March has been out for more than a year with a knee issue while hamstring suffered a hamstring problem earlier this season against Tottenham.

“Adam Webster will hopefully be an option, same as Solly March who’s doing well, hopefully we see one of those back in the squad,” Hurzeler said.