BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Major change at Brighton as key man leaves and agrees to Newcastle role

A key man behind the scenes at Brighton has left the club after 11 years and joined Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United
By Derren Howard
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:17 BST
Analyst Jordan Tribe will leave Brighton after 11 years with the clubAnalyst Jordan Tribe will leave Brighton after 11 years with the club
Analyst Jordan Tribe will leave Brighton after 11 years with the club

Jordan Tribe was the Senior Performance Analyst at Brighton but has agreed to the new role with the Magpies where he will work once more with former Brighton technical director Ashworth.

Tribe joined the Seagulls in 2012 as an intern and then took on the role of Academy Performance Analyst.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He impressed in the position and became the Academy Performance Analysis Manager, before another promotion to first-team Performance Analyst in 2015.

Most Popular

His career continued to advance with Albion and in 2018 he made the step up to Senior Performance Analyst.

He knows Ashworth well from their time at Brighton and Tribe clearly made an impression on the Newcastle man as he was annouced as their new Coach-Analyst.

Related topics:BrightonNewcastleMagpiesNewcastle United