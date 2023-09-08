Major change at Brighton as key man leaves and agrees to Newcastle role

A key man behind the scenes at Brighton has left the club after 11 years and joined Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United

Jordan Tribe was the Senior Performance Analyst at Brighton but has agreed to the new role with the Magpies where he will work once more with former Brighton technical director Ashworth.

Tribe joined the Seagulls in 2012 as an intern and then took on the role of Academy Performance Analyst.

He impressed in the position and became the Academy Performance Analysis Manager, before another promotion to first-team Performance Analyst in 2015.

His career continued to advance with Albion and in 2018 he made the step up to Senior Performance Analyst.