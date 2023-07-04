NationalWorldTV
Major change for ex-Brighton ace as former Everton and Rangers star makes shock exit

Former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Teddy Jenks faces an uncertain season after joining League Two club Forest Green earlier this month.
By Derren Howard
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST

Jenks, 21, made just two senior appearances for Albion, which both came in the EFL Cup. He spent last season on loan at League Two Crawley Town, making 21 appearances before a hamstring injury ended his campaign.

The move to join Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green looked to be the perfect chance to get his career going but today the former Everton and Rangers striker left his post as head coach of Forest Green.

The Gloucestershire club appointed the 51-year-old Scot in January but he was unable to keep them in League One, with Rovers winning just six of their 46 games.

Teddy Jenks left Brighton earlier this month to join Forest Green RoversTeddy Jenks left Brighton earlier this month to join Forest Green Rovers
“It had been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make,” Rovers chairman Dale Vince said.

“I’m grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

“But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

