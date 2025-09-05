Major concern as top Brighton star injured during international break

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh appears to have sustained an injury during the international break.

Minteh, 21, was in action for Gambia during their 3-1 World Cup qualifying win against Kenya at the Safaricom Stadium Kasarani in Nairobi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albion flyer scored the second goal in his country’s Group F victory but later hobbled off with what appeared to be groin injury.

Minteh was limping heavily, pointed to the groin muscle and then kicked-out at a water bottle in frustration as he made his way off the pitch.

Gambia are due to play Burundi on Tuesday, but Minteh must now be a serious doubt for that one.

Brighton, who are next in Premier League action at Bournemouth on September 13, will hope the injury is not serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minteh has been one of Brighton’s best players this season and pivotal in Albion’s 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

The Gambian operates on the right flank for the Seagulls and was just starting to show his best form after joining for £30m from Newcastle United in 2024.

Any injury to Minteh will be a huge blow for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton. The Seagulls allowed a number of attacking players to leave in the previous transfer window, including the loans of Matt O’Riley (Marseille) and Facundo Buonanotte (Chelsea).

Winger Simon Adingra also left as the Ivory Coast international completed a £21m permanent move to Premier League newcomers Sunderland.