Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is set to be without flying wingback Tariq Lamptey for their trip to to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

Lamptey was forced off the pitch in the first half of last Saturday’s 4-0 win against West Ham with a knee injury and the clash against Javi Gracia’s Leeds is likely to arrive too soon for the former Chelsea man. De Zerbi confirmed his defender is struggling and said, “Tariq, I don't know we will have to see.”

Experienced midfielder Adam Lallana remains unavailable and is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a thigh in jury. Jakub Moder is also out but the Poland international has stepped up in training after almost a year out with a serious ACL injury. It is hoped Moder will feature between now and the end of the season.

Tariq Lamptey injured his knee during the 4-0 victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium last week

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is once again available after almost six weeks out with a quad injury. The defender is not expected to start at Elland Road but will be included in the matchday squad.

De Zerbi added: “He [should be in the matchday squad]. I want to see this morning [before making a decision.”