Unconfirmed reports suggest Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk could be an injury concern ahead of their Europa League clash with AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium tonight, 8pm
By Derren Howard
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Dunk, 31, has been excellent for Brighton this season and last week made just his second appearance for England in the 3-1 win against Scotland at Hampden Park.

The Brighton captain then played a key role as the Seagulls enjoyed a 3-1 win against Man United at Old Trafford last Saturday.

Dunk struggled with a neck injury towards the back end of last season but has been an ever-present for Roberto De Zerbi’s fifth-placed team this term. Unconfirmed reports now seem to suggest however he could be a doubt to face Greek champions AEK tonight.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk will hope to be fit to face AEK Athens tonightBrighton captain Lewis Dunk will hope to be fit to face AEK Athens tonight
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk will hope to be fit to face AEK Athens tonight

Leaked Lineups posted: “Brighton & Hove Albion’s captain Lewis Dunk will NOT be featuring in their first ever Europa League game tomorrow evening.”

The reported injury has not been confirmed by the club. Yesterday at the pre-match press conference experienced midfielder Pascal Gross joined head coach Roberto De Zerbi and there was no mention or suggestion of any injury to Dunk.

De Zerbi did however tell Sussex World that Solly March is fit again after missing the Man United clash and that the winger “will play.” De Zerbi also confirmed teenage striker Evan Ferguson is fit and available for selection.

On-loan Barcelona forward Ansu Fati came off the bench against United and could be in contention to start.

Left-back Pervis Estupinan and Argentina teenager Facundo Buonanotte are both expected be involved again after missing the trip to Old Trafford following busy international breaks.

