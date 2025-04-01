Major injury boost for Aston Villa at Brighton as summer signing returns after 16-match absence

Ross Barkley of Aston Villa suffered an injury last January against West Ham United at Villa Park

Brighton vs Aston Villa Premier League team news

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been boosted by the return of midfielder Ross Barkley ahead of the trip to Brighton.

Barkley could return to Villa’s squad at the Amex Stadium after missing the last 16 matches due to knee ligament damage sustained in January.

The 31-year-old former Everton and Chelsea man joined Aston Villa on a free transfer after impressing in the Premier League with Luton Town last term.

Barkley has only made the starting XI three times this season but has contributed three goals and one assist so far from 16 top flight appearances in total.

On-loan Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is also available again after he was cup-tied at Preston, while Leon Bailey is not expected to recover from the knock he picked up on international duty with Jamaica and which ruled him out on Sunday.

Next up for Emery’s side is Wednesday night’s Premier League game at Brighton, who are also vying for European football next season and where Villa will be bidding for a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Brighton, who drew 2-2 at Villa Park in the reverse fixture in December, sit seventh in the table, two points and two places above Villa with nine games to play.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side went into Sunday’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest unbeaten in their previous six matches in all competitions.

Emery added: “The last matches they played at home against Bournemouth, Fulham, away at Manchester City, Newcastle, they were playing fantastic.

“Our test is a huge test to show how we can face them and impose or dominate the match against one team in very good form.”

Emery also challenged his side to keep improving if they are to maintain their “amazing” challenge on three fronts this season.

Villa reached the FA Cup semi-finals with victory at Preston on Sunday and face Paris St Germain in next week’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Emery said: “We’re excited and demanding ourselves to be focused for the last two months in three competitions. We’re motivated to get our best performances collectively and try to reduce a lot of goals that we conceded.

“In the last matches, we are getting better. (Wednesday) is a very good test again for how we can be more consistent, playing at the level we want to achieve and in the level we are getting at the end of the season to play in the Premier League and achieve top seven, top five.

“There are a lot of teams there fighting for these positions. In the FA Cup we’re playing a semi-final and in the Champions League a quarter-final – it’s amazing how we are facing the last part of the season.

“We are aware of the difficulties we are going to face and how much we are going to have to get better.”