Major injury boost for Brighton as ‘great leader’ returns after 13-match absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest Premier League team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele is back in competitive action after recovering from shoulder surgery.

The former Sunderland stopper missed the last 13 matches for the Seagulls and last featured in the 4-0 FA Cup third round win at Norwich City last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steele, 33, recently hinted he’s close to a return and played a full 90 minutes for Albion's under-21s in their 2-0 Premier League 2 clash at Reading.

Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion missed the last 13 matches with a shoulder injury

During his absence the Seagulls recalled goalkeepers Carl Rushworth and Tom McGill from their loans. Rushworth provided back-up for Premier League fixtures and McGill played supporting roles in the FA Cup fixtures at Newcastle and against Nottingham Forest, as Rushworth was cup-tied.

Neither saw any playing time as regular No 1 Bart Verbruggen has steered clear of injuries.

Steele may not yet to be fit enough to be included for this Saturday's trip to Brentford but his return to fitness is a huge boost for head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Steele's injury was confirmed, Hurzeler said: “He is a great leader and I think we shouldn't underestimate the impact from Jason Steele to this club and from Jason Steele also to his team-mates and for the whole environment.

“He's a role model as a leader. He tries to give everything on the pitch but also beside the pitch for his team-mates.

“He has a voice. He has an honest opinion and I think that's something that I really like.”

Brighton are 10th in the Premier League standings with just six top flight fixtures remaining. Victory at Brentford will help kick-start their push for European football next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the 2-2 draw against Leicester, Albion midfielder Matt O’Riley said: “It felt like we stopped playing a bit in the last half an hour, stopped showing for the ball, stopped playing with courage and maybe stopped counter-pressing like we were before.

“We just got quite passive in general, both on and off the ball. Regardless of who you play against you can’t afford to do that in this league. You get punished and I think they deserved to get a draw in the end.

“That’s the difference between [us and] the top, top teams. They’re just more ruthless and if I’m honest we’ve got a little bit to go to get to that level.

“We’re good enough to beat any team but we need to be able to do it consistently and do it against teams in the bottom half as well. Because when you compete at the top of the league you need to be able to be up for it every single game. Our problem has been consistency."

For your next Albion read: The brilliant Brighton and Liverpool swap deal that makes perfect sense as Reds prepare '£70m' Kaoru Mitoma raid