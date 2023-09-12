Major injury boost for Brighton as key striker and new Barcelona loan ace spotted in training ahead of Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their preparations to face Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday

Brighton will look to continue their decent start to the new Premier League season as they travel to Manchester United this Saturday at 3pm.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are sixth in the fledgling league table with three wins and one loss from the opening four top flight matches.

Last time out they walloped Newcastle 3-1 at American Express Stadium and they will travel to 11th placed Man United – who have won two and lost two from the first four fixtures – in confident mood.

De Zerbi does however have injury and selection concerns as teenage striker Evan Ferguson was forced to pull out of Ireland’s latest matches with a sore knee. The hat-trick hero against Newcastle will hope to fit in time to face Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils. Former United striker Danny Welbeck was side lined for the Newcastle game with a ‘minor issue’ and will hope to face his old team. New arrival Carlos Baleba and Ansu Fati will also look to gain their first minutes in a Brighton shirt.

Here’s the key points we spotted in training – including a fit-again striker and three possible debuts...

