Major injury boost for Brighton as key striker and new Barcelona loan ace spotted in training ahead of Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their preparations to face Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday
By Derren Howard
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST

Brighton will look to continue their decent start to the new Premier League season as they travel to Manchester United this Saturday at 3pm.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are sixth in the fledgling league table with three wins and one loss from the opening four top flight matches.

Last time out they walloped Newcastle 3-1 at American Express Stadium and they will travel to 11th placed Man United – who have won two and lost two from the first four fixtures – in confident mood.

De Zerbi does however have injury and selection concerns as teenage striker Evan Ferguson was forced to pull out of Ireland’s latest matches with a sore knee. The hat-trick hero against Newcastle will hope to fit in time to face Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils. Former United striker Danny Welbeck was side lined for the Newcastle game with a ‘minor issue’ and will hope to face his old team. New arrival Carlos Baleba and Ansu Fati will also look to gain their first minutes in a Brighton shirt.

Here’s the key points we spotted in training – including a fit-again striker and three possible debuts...

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi conducts the training session ahead of the trip to Man United

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi conducts the training session ahead of the trip to Man United Photo: BHAFC

Barcelona loan ace Ansu Fati trains on Tuesday and could make his debut for Brighton at Manchester United

Barcelona loan ace Ansu Fati trains on Tuesday and could make his debut for Brighton at Manchester United Photo: BHAFC

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck (l) looks fit again after missing the match against Newcastle while new arrival Igor Julio will hope to make his PL debut this Saturday

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck (l) looks fit again after missing the match against Newcastle while new arrival Igor Julio will hope to make his PL debut this Saturday Photo: BHAFC

Van Hecke was excellent against Newcastle last time out and will hope to keep his spot and face Man U

Van Hecke was excellent against Newcastle last time out and will hope to keep his spot and face Man U Photo: BHAFC

