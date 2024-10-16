Major injury boost for Newcastle gives Eddie Howe selection issues ahead of Brighton

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 11:59 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s clash

Newcastle are set to be boosted by the return of two key players ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton this Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s team welcome the Seagulls who have had a decent start to their season and are sixth in the table following their 3-2 win against Tottenham just prior to the international break.

Seventh placed Newcastle will hope to end a run of three games without a win in the top flight and their chances could be helped by the return of two key strikers, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, hopes to have two key players back to face Brighton at St James' Park this SaturdayEddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, hopes to have two key players back to face Brighton at St James' Park this Saturday
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, hopes to have two key players back to face Brighton at St James' Park this Saturday

Wilson, 32, has been struggling with a lower back injury while Isak has missed the last two Premier League matches with a foot issue.

"[We're] hoping he [Isak] will be back for the game after the international break, same with Callum Wilson.” said Howe ahead of their 0-0 draw at Everton before the break.

Newcastle have struggled in front of goal this term and having Wilson and Isak back to their best will be a huge bonus for the Howe, who now has to decide who leads the attack. Young midfielder Lewis Miley (foot) and experienced full back Kieran Trippier (thigh) are doubts, while Sven Botman (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain side-lined.

Brighton also have mixed news on the injury front with star striker Joao Pedro expected to miss out due to an ankle injury sustained in the closing stages of their 2-2 draw against Newcastle. Defender Adam Webster (thigh) is also likely to miss out although fellow defender Jan Paul van Hecke (groin) was pictured training ahead of schedule this week and may be in contention for this Saturday.

James Milner (thigh) and Simon Adingra (knock) will be assessed and midfielder Solly March (knee) is closing in on a return after a 12 month absence. March could be in the matchday squad at St James’ Park.

