Major injury doubt for Brighton star ahead of FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest

Brighton skipper will be assessed ahead of FA Cup quarter-final

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope some of his walking wounded made progress during the international break.

Skipper Lewis Dunk has missed the last six matches with a rib injury sustained during the first half of Brighton’s fourth round FA Cup win against Chelsea.

The 33-year-old now hopes to be back in time to face Nottingham Forest for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final clash at the Amex Stadium.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope to recover from a rib injury to face Nottingham Forest

"He's getting closer, but he’s still not an option,” said Hurzeler just before the international break. “Hopefully he can use the international break, so that he will be back for the game against Nottingham Forest.”

Dunk’s return would be a major boost for Albion as they head into the final stages of the season. Although Hurzeler will not rush his captain back as Adam Webster has performed well in his absence.

Webster’s a wonder

"He [Webster] is a leader,” said Hurzeler earlier this month. “He's always there for the team. He's so supportive. He's so helpful. He's sometimes also the voice from this team and every time when we need him he's there and I think that's something special. I never saw a player who is always that ready to come into a game and be immediately the best version of himself. We have different options. He can replace Lewis if he's not able to play.”

Midfielder Solly March will hope to return having missed the 2-2 draw at Manchester City with a muscular injury and Matt O’Riley, who has struggled with knee injury and illness in the past two matches.

"Matt O'Riley still has a little bit of a problem with his knee,” Hurzeler said just before the City clash. “But also he can use the international break to be an option for Nottingham Forest.”

Full backs Joel Veltman (foot) and Tariq Lamptey (ankle) are doubts while Igor Julio (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are ruled-out.

Brighton’s South American trio Pervis Estupinan, Diego Gomez and Joao Pedro will be be assessed after their long-haul international breaks with Ecuador, Paraguay and Brazil respectively.

Hurzeler added: "This will give them another boost to come back with hopefully a big victory for Diego, for Pervis and for Joao, and then they can help us for the final third of the season, so I am quite confident and convinced that this won't have a big impact in a negative way.”

