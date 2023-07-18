Brighton’s hopes of landing Chelsea centre back Leiv Colwill this summer have been dealt a huge blow

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 22-year-old centre-back begins his rehabilitation at the Blues’ Cobham training ground while the squad travel to the United States on a pre-season trip.

Fofana, who joined the Londoners from Leicester in 2022 for £75million, featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks.

Levi Colwill impressed while on loan at Brighton from Chelsea last term in the Premier League

This latest problem comes two years after the Frenchman broke his leg in a pre-season friendly for Leicester against Villareal which saw him miss a large part of the 2021-22 campaign.

Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Alfie Gilchrist and Bashir Humphreys are the remaining centre-back options at Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal in the US as he prepares for Thursday’s opening pre-season clash against Wrexham.

Brighton and Liverpool were hoping to sign Colwill following his successful loan at the American Express Stadium last term and had a £40m bid rejected by the Blues earlier this window.

