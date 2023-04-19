Major injury update for Man United ahead of FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this Sunday

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on in training ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg match against Sevilla and an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley

Marcus Rashford trained with his Manchester United team-mates ahead of Thursday’s crunch Europa League quarter-final at Sevilla and Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

The 25-year-old pulled up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing he was expected to be out for a “few games”.

Rashford missed last week’s 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but there appears hope of him being involved in Thursday’s returning meeting in Spain.

The England forward trained with his United’s team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning, when Luke Shaw also worked with the main group after an issue of his own.

Fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia missed Sunday’s trip to Forest with a sore knee but also trained on Wednesday.

Marcel Sabitzer, who pulled out of the starting line-up at the City Ground after picking up an issue in the warm-up, also worked with the group, but Scott McTominay did not.

Bruno Fernandes is another out of Thursday’s match as he serves a one-match suspension at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are out for the rest of the season, while Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane remain sidelined.

