Major surprise as former Brighton man 'among contenders' to be next Leeds United manager and favourite confirmed - gallery

Leeds United continue the search for their next manager – but who is favourite to land the top job at Elland Road?
By Derren Howard
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:40 BST

Leeds confirmed yesterday that Sam Allardyce will leave the club after the experienced manager could not save them from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining.

Leeds turned to Allardyce, whose former clubs as manager include Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton, after sacking Javi Gracia at the start of last month. Gracia departed after just 10 weeks and 12 games in the role having replaced Jesse Marsch in February. Allardyce arrived at Elland Road with the club sitting 17th in the table, outside the bottom three on goal difference. Leeds lost his first game in charge at Manchester City and after a creditable 2-2 home draw against Newcastle, they surrendered their top-flight status with successive 3-1 and 4-1 defeats to West Ham and Tottenham.

Here’s who are among the contenders for the hot-seat at Elland Road – including a former Brighton manager...

Leeds United have parted company with Sam Allardyce following their relegation from the Premier League

1.

Leeds United have parted company with Sam Allardyce following their relegation from the Premier League Photo: Gareth Copley

Latest odds: 60/1

2. Frank Lampard

Latest odds: 60/1 Photo: Alex Davidson

Latest odds: 50-1

3. Steve Bruce

Latest odds: 50-1 Photo: Lewis Storey

Latest odds: 50-1

4. Neil Warnock

Latest odds: 50-1 Photo: George Wood

