Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton has helped Ipswich Town's title push

Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento is helping Ipswich Town continue their surprise push for the Championship title.

The Tractor Boys returned to the top of the Championship with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough last Saturday, with Sarmiento – who moved to Portman Road last January on loan – playing the first hour. It was the Ecuadorian’s fifth Championship start of his Ipswich career.

Leaders Ipswich, second-placed Leicester and Leeds in third are separated by just two points with the Foxes having played a game fewer, while Southampton, who have two matches in hand on both the Tractor Boys and United, lie six points further back. Should Ipswich and Leicester win their remaining matches they go up with Leeds and Southampton helpless – but in the play-offs.

Ipswich have played 43, with 89 points and have a +32 goal difference. Their three remaining matches will see them and Sarmiento at Hull (a) and Coventry (a) and conclude with Huddersfield (h). All three of their remaining opponents still have something to play for with Hull and Coventry on the fringes of the play-off race and Huddersfield battling desperately to avoid the drop.

Leicester have played 42, with 88 points and a +41 goal difference. They have to face West Brom (h), Southampton (h), Preston (a), Blackburn (h). Their fate, however, remains in their own hands and with three of their last four fixtures taking place at the King Power Stadium they will hope they can make home advantage count.

Leeds have played 43, with 87 points and a +42 goal difference. Their run-in is Middlesbrough (a), QPR (a), Southampton (h). Like the two clubs above them, Leeds have suffered a wobble at the most inopportune moment. Monday’s trip to Middlesbrough is followed by another away fixture at QPR before Southampton head north for a final-day clash.

