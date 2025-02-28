Brighton travel to Newcastle United this Sunday for an FA Cup fifth round tie

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits it will be a challenge to silence the Toon Army during their FA Cup fifth round tie at St James' Park.

The Seagulls travel to the North East this Sunday hoping to repeat their Premier League victory at Newcastle last October as Danny Welbeck netted a first half winner to silence the home crowd.

Eddie Howe's team are already through to the final of the League Cup final and will hope to progress further in the FA Cup against the Seagulls in front of their passionate home support.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammate Georginio Rutter after scoring the winner at Newcastle last October

Last October was Hurzeler's first experience at St James' Park and the Toon Army made an impression on the 32-year-old German.

“They [Newcastle] have done impressively this season," said Hurzeler, who has guided Brighton to eighth in the Premier League.

“They have a very athletic, a very dynamic team. A lot of players who have high speed numbers who can run a lot and that's something special and therefore they can play very intense.

“We have to be ready for that. Then on top of that, they have the 12th man with the fans.

“They can support them in an unbelievable way, so it's our job to make them silent as best as possible, and this will be the challenge for us.”

The winners of this contest will have a genuine chance of cup glory – especially as the top two teams in the Premier League – Liverpool and Arsenal – have both exited the competition.

"On the one side, for sure, when less top clubs are in the tournament, the chance is bigger,” said Hurzeler. “On the other side, we all know that the cups, they always have their own laws, their own rules, so you don't know what will come next.

"In one game, anything can happen. This cup tournament already proved it this season so far. There’s been a lot of crazy results. I wouldn't say that the percentage is increasing, but the chance of getting to the next round and trying to win something or have the chance to win something, of course, is always a little bit higher if the top clubs are not there."

