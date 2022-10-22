Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish prepare for the Premier League visit of Brighton at the Etihad Stadium

John Stones is hoping to prove his fitness before champions Manchester City host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England defender has missed City’s last five games after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty last month.

Right-back Kyle Walker (abdominal) and midfielder Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain on the sidelines after recent operations.

Guardiola said: “Liverpool is history and Brighton is our dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola, meanwhile, has warned players he will not accept any drop in standards from players who might be concerned about getting injured ahead of the World Cup.

He said: “He will not play if I smell this. I’m really good at smelling this. Tactics not, but smelling. I’m really good.

“There is a risk he will get injured when he is not ready. When you are focused, you don’t get injured. When you are distracted, that is when you get injured.

“They can lose their place in the World Cup being not selected, or many reasons, so they have to be focused every single game until the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just two weeks and if you are focused here, you will be perfect for the World Cup. Otherwise, you will be in trouble.”

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Brighton have not scored in their last three matches having lost 1-0 to Tottenham, 2-0 at Brentford and then a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.

A trip to the Etihad Stadium is perhaps not the best place to look to rediscover your scoring touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the calibre of the opposition, head coach roberto De Zerbi believes his side should be confident of producing the required performance.

“For me, they are the best team in the Premier League and one of the best in Europe,” the Seagulls boss said.

“You have to defend with maximum concentration and be focused in the duels, but you also have to try to attack.

“For sure we will try to play with the same mentality. After I don’t know the result – but we will leave Brighton to play the same style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad