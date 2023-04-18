Edit Account-Sign Out
Man City's '£70m' transfer target agrees with Pep Guardiola on Brighton detail

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister believes Pep Guardiola is correct when he said the Seagulls are the best in the business at starting attacks from the back

By Derren Howard
Published 18th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Manchester City boss Guardiola praised Brighton when asked about the title run-in with Arsenal and reminded everyone that his in-form City team still have to face the threat of Brighton.

Albion, who enjoyed a comfortable 2-1 away win at struggling Chelsea last Saturday, are currently one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has Brighton playing an attractive style of football, which has taken them to seventh in the table and on track for European qualification.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Brighton's style of play under Roberto De ZerbiPep Guardiola has been impressed with Brighton's style of play under Roberto De Zerbi
World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has been a key part of Albion’s midfield and the £70m rated Argentian international has even been linked with a move to Man City this summer – with Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus also said to be keen.

"Well, I agree [with Guardiola]," said Mac Allister, speaking after the victory at Chelsea. "We do it quite well. But Roberto (De Zerbi) deserves this I think. Since he came here we build up from the back and we work on it almost the whole week. It is nice a coach like Pep Guardiola said that but at the same time we know that we can do it even better.”

Despite the constant transfer speculation around Mac Allister, the 25-year-old remains fully focussed on Albion’s quest for Europe and their FA Cup semi-final against Man United at Wembley this Sunday.

Mac Allister added: “Today was important as we won and Tottenham lost, we are closer but we want to push to finish as high as we can and today was a good step.”

Related topics:BrightonSeagullsPep GuardiolaMan CityAlbionArsenalChelsea