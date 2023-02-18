The takeover at Manchester United is a fast moving process today as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos confirmed their bid

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has vowed to make Manchester United the “number one club in the world again” after confirming Ineos has launched a takeover bid.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos company will compete with wealthy Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to acquire the Old Trafford club from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe, 70, is one of the UK’s wealthiest people with an estimated net worth of £12.5billion following the success of his global chemical company.

“We can confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United Football Club,” a statement, released to the PA news agency, read.

“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community.

We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again."

