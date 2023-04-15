Man United bidder Carlyle's staggering wealth compared to Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton and Tottenham

The bidding war to invest and own Premier League giants takes another twist

Carlyle, the American financial investment company, have entered negotiations to invest in Manchester United. Carlyle are said to be very keen to land a stake with the Premier League club and have been in talks with officials at Man United for some time. The exact details on their proposal has yet to be fully revealed but it is understood they are sounding out the possibility of a minority stake, rather than a complete takeover of the club currently owned and by the Glazer family.

The club announced in November that their owners, the Glazer family, were exploring “strategic alternatives” for the Old Trafford outfit, with a sale one of the options considered.

It’s another chapter of the long-running saga in the race to control one of the largest football clubs in the Premier League and the world. Qatar-based Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain in contention but the news that Carlyle are now keen to be involved adds another layer to the complex takeover and investment plans.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest estimated net worth of the current owners in the Premier League, compared to Carlyle, starting from lowest to high...

