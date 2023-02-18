Man United bidder Sheikh Jassim’s vast wealth compared to Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton, Tottenham and West Ham - gallery

Brighton’s Premier League rivals continue to be the talk of multi-billion pound takeovers – with Manchester United next in line for a high-profile sale

Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has reportedly been joined by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in launching an official takeover bid for Manchester United. According to multiple reports, Ratcliffe’s Ineos company will compete with Al Thani, chairman of Qatari bank QIB, to acquire the Old Trafford club from the Glazer family. Like Ratcliffe, Al Thani claims to be a boyhood United fan, and has indicated his offer would leave the Old Trafford club debt-free, in contrast to the Glazer family’s controversial leveraged buy-out in 2003.

A statement released on Friday night read: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more. The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.”

United could even be under new ownership by the end of the current season – but how does Sheikh Jassim’s vast wealth compare to Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham and all the Premier League rivals? Here’ Sussex World takes a look – from lowest to the highest.

